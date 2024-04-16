16.04.2024 14:00:00

Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 May 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 7 May 2024 at 08.30 a.m. CEST. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

Live virtual attendance will take place via Lumi AGM. Shareholders who want to participate online do not need to pre-register but must be logged in before the meeting starts. Link to Lumi AGM: https://dnb.lumiagm.com/192234619

Participants will need to identify themselves using their unique reference number and PIN code assigned by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS).

Online voting in advance of the meeting is possible. Please go to https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=b64e150d374ed758a81d29d4df0e2fe7249c6066&validTo=1717655400000&oppdragsId=20240312VPKMVMU0 to cast your vote. The deadline for advance voting and submission of proxies is 3 May 2024 at 08:30 a.m. CEST.

Attached the Notice of the Annual General Meeting including proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 16 April 2024
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prosafe SE Registered Shs 3,73 -5,45% Prosafe SE Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Iran-Eskalation bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- ATX schließt deutlich schwächer -- DAX beendet die Sitzung tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Aktienmarkt von Verlusten geprägt. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich leicht im Plus. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger in Verkaufslaune.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen