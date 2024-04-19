Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 08:13:21

Prosafe SE: Operational Update - April 2024

Fleet utilization for Q1 2024 was 56 percent.  

Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus had utilization of 100 percent in Q1 2024 while Safe Eurus had utilization of 95 percent.  

Safe Concordia had utilization of 100 percent in Q1 2024 and received 95% day rate until 01 February due to crane repair. 

Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work. 

Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia are laid up in Norway pending future work.    

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com  

Stavanger, 19 April 2024 
Prosafe SE 

For further information, please contact:  


Terje Askvig, CEO 

Phone: +47?952 03 886 

Reese McNeel, CFO 

Phone: +47?415 08?186 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 



 


 


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prosafe SE Registered Shs 3,37 1,81% Prosafe SE Registered Shs

