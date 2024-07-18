Prosafe SE: Operational update – July 2024

Fleet utilisation for Q2 2024 was 56 percent.



In Q2 2024, Safe Eurus and Safe Concordia both achieved 100% utilisation. Safe Notos reached 99%, while Safe Zephyrus had a 98% utilisation due to necessary maintenance work.



Prosafe entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for the deployment of the Safe Caledonia at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea starting in Q2 2025. The minimum firm operational period is six months, with an additional three months of options.



Safe Boreas is laid up in Norway pending relocation to Australia in Q2 2025.



Safe Scandinavia is laid up in Norway pending future work.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



18 July 2024

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47?952 03 886



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47?415 08?186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.