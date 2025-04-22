Prosafe Aktie

Prosafe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PRFU / ISIN: NO0010861990

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.04.2025 15:10:18

Prosafe SE: Operational update – March 2025

22 April - Fleet utilisation for March 2025 was 52 per cent.   

Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity during March, achieving 100 per commercial uptime.  

Safe Notos and Safe Eurus, both had 99 per cent commercial uptime in March.  

Safe Concordia operated at full capacity on the days she was in operation. The vessel was transferred to the new owner on March 13, 2025. 

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, by 01 June 2025. 

Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing between mid-November 2025 and mid-February 2026.  

Prosafe has entered into an agreement to sell Safe Scandinavia for recycling. A condition of the recycling is full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations, with the vessel expected to be delivered within Q2 2025. 

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com  

For further information, please contact:  

Terje Askvig, CEO 

Phone: +4795203886 

Reese McNeel, CFO 

Phone: +4741508186 
 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prosafe SE Registered Shs 0,60 8,88% Prosafe SE Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.25 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.04.25 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollkonflikt weiter im Visier: ATX tiefer -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street vor höherem Start -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Nach der Osterpause zeigen sich der heimische und auch der deutsche Leitindex verhalten. Die US-Börsen dürften etwas höher in den Handel starten. Asiens Börsen fanden am Dienstag derweil keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen