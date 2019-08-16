Prosafe SE: Publication of Information Memorandum

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

Reference is made to announcement of 3 June 2019 concerning the merger agreement between Prosafe SE ("Prosafe", OSE ticker PRS) and Floatel International Ltd ("Floatel").

Pursuant to section 3.5 of the Oslo Stock Exchange Continuing Obligations for listed companies, Prosafe has today published an information memorandum in respect of the merger. A copy of the information memorandum is available on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe's website along with relevant financial reports at the following link: https://www.prosafe.com/information-memorandum/category1096.html



Stavanger, 16 August 2019

Prosafe SE

For further questions, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: +47 907 65 155

About Prosafe

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com/

About Floatel

Floatel International owns and operates five semisubmersible accommodation vessels, all vessel where delivered within the period 2010 to 2016. Floatel has two bond issuances listed on Oslo ABM with ticker code FLOAT02 and FLOAT03. For more information, please refer to http://www.floatel.bm

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe or sell any shares in the companies. The distribution of this release in certain jurisdictions is restricted by law. This release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into any jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the companies and/or the industry in which they operate. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes", expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets", and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the companies or cited from third party sources are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. Neither the companies nor any of their subsidiary undertakings or any such person's affiliates, officers or employees provides any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward- looking statements are free from errors, nor do any of them accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. The companies assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to confirm these forward- looking statements to our actual results.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Oslo Børs continuing obligations.