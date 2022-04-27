27.04.2022 07:00:00

Prosafe SE: Q1 2022 results and webcast on 12 May 2022

Prosafe SE will release its first quarter 2022 results on 12 May 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q1 2022 report and the Q1 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at  10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available at www.prosafe.com shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 27 April 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Nachrichten