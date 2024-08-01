Prosafe SE: Q2 2024 results and webcast on August 15, 2024

Prosafe SE will release its second quarter 2024 results on August 15, 2024, at approximately 07:00 a.m. CEST. The Q2 2024 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com .



Terje Askvig, CEO, and Reese McNeel, CFO, will on the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST, present the results at Pareto Securities, Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com .



It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com .

01 August 2024

Prosafe SE





For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act