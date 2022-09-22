|
22.09.2022 07:00:00
Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia awarded US Gulf project
Prosafe has been issued a letter of award, subject to final contract, to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico.
The duration of the contract commencing Q2/Q3 2023 is approximately one year. The contract linked to the award has an approximate value of USD 33 million.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 22 September 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)