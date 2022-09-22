Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia awarded US Gulf project

Prosafe has been issued a letter of award, subject to final contract, to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico.



The duration of the contract commencing Q2/Q3 2023 is approximately one year. The contract linked to the award has an approximate value of USD 33 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



