Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 07:00:00

Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia awarded US Gulf project

Prosafe has been issued a letter of award, subject to final contract, to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The duration of the contract commencing Q2/Q3 2023 is approximately one year. The contract linked to the award has an approximate value of USD 33 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 22 September 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten