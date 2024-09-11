|
11.09.2024 16:31:35
Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia charter further extended in the US Gulf of Mexico
11 September 2024 - With reference to the public disclosures dated 13 October 2022 and 29 January 2024, the charterer of the Safe Concordia has exercised early the remaining 2 months of options, plus a further 2 months. The fixed term of the contract is now through to 09 March 2024.
The total value of the 4 month extended period is approximately USD 13.14 million.
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com/).
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on September 11th, 2024, at approx.16:30 CEST.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|2,54
|5,63%
