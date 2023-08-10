|
10.08.2023 11:08:48
Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia on-hire in US Gulf
With reference to the public disclosure dated 20 July 2023, Safe Concordia has as planned successfully commenced the firm contract period of 330 days with up to 6 months of options on 9 August 2023 with a major operator in the US Gulf of Mexico.
Reese McNeel (interim CEO), says: "Prosafe is exceptionally pleased that the upgrades and preparations conducted on the Safe Concordia have been successfully completed and that the vessel commenced the contract within the scheduled mobilisation window. I am confident that both vessel and crew will perform at the highest level ensuring safe and efficient operations throughout the duration of contract.”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 10 August 2023
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO (interim)
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
