Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus commences contract with Petrobras

With reference to press release dated 8 December 2022, the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support has as planned commenced the firm commitment period of 650 days on 30 April 2023 offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’).

In preparation for operations, contract and regulatory compliance scopes were performed en-route to and whilst in Brazil ensuring that the Safe Zephyrus could efficiently commence contract.

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe set a goal of commencing contract with Petrobras on 1 May 2023, and this has been successfully achieved early. This success is a testament to the capabilities and focus of the organisation with collaboration between the North Sea and Brazil business units, and we look forward to a successful operational contract period.”