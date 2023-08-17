Prosafe SE: Second quarter 2023 results

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2022.





EBITDA for the first quarter was negative USD 9.8 million, mainly caused by a lower utilisation rate with three vessels in operation in Brazil for the whole or parts of the quarter, and costs related to new contract preparations on Safe Concordia and Safe Notos. Prosafe observes a significant increase in tender activity and awards for 2024 and beyond with improved earnings, utilisation and increased day rates.



Key events



Operations, HSSE and backlog

Q2 2023 utilisation of 33.1 (Q2 2022: 81.0) per cent, three out of seven vessels operating during the quarter

Safe Zephyrus successfully deployed in Brazil from 30 April

Safe Concordia on hire in US Gulf of Mexico from 9 August

Safe Notos compliance work completed and back in operation from 14 June

Good operating performance on all vessels

Backlog of USD 299 million (Q2 2022: USD 300 million) at quarter end



Q2 financials

Revenues of USD 21.0 million (Q2 2022: USD 60.9 million) and EBITDA of negative USD 9.8 million (Q2 2022: positive USD 22.8 million)

Earnings decreased compared to Q2 2022 due to lower utilisation and contract preparations

Cash flow from operations of negative USD 7.5 million (Q2 2022: positive USD 0.4 million), negatively impacted by lower operating result

Capex of USD 12.4 million and capitalised mobilisation cost of USD 2.0 million

Raised USD 28 million in net proceeds from private placement of new shares

Liquidity of USD 75.2 million (Q2 2022: USD 57.6 million) at end of quarter



Market and outlook

Favourable medium- and long-term demand outlook

Weak 2023 North Sea market with one active high specification semi due to lack of commissioning work in Norway and larger UK maintenance and modification work, potentially due to windfall tax

Strong and improving demand in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico throughout 2023

Significant increase in tender activity and awards for 2024 and beyond with four new Petrobras tenders in Brazil and recent contract awards in the North Sea, Africa and Australia further tightening supply

Significant increase in day rates seen on latest Brazil tenders

Additional tenders expected in the UK North Sea and Brazil for contract start in 2024 and 2025

Liquidity impacted by the current North Sea activity level and capital expenditure plus mobilisation spend for new contracts in Brazil and US Gulf of Mexico



CEO comment



Reese McNeel, CEO (Interim) says, "Q2 was a very active quarter both operationally and for the organisation. Safe Zephyrus started its 650-day contract with Petrobras and Safe Concordia completed its contract preparations and started its contract in August. We were also very pleased to have raised capital to support the rig mobilisations and to have put in place a new management team.

We have seen substantially increased tender activity in the past months across all regions for 2024 and beyond. With significant investments, a new management team and improved outlook, we expect improved earnings, utilisation and increased day rates to come.”



Stavanger, 17 August 2023

Prosafe SE





