+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
28.10.2019 08:45:00

Prosafe SE: The Norwegian Competition Authority rejects the merger between Prosafe and Floatel

The Norwegian Competition Authority ("NCA”) has today issued a Statement of rejection to Floatel and Prosafe regarding the proposed merger.

Prosafe will study the decision in detail, and expects to decide on whether to appeal shortly and within the deadline in 3 weeks.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 October 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe: + 47 907 41 662
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe: Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.