|
03.11.2022 07:00:00
Prosafe SE: Third quarter 2022 results
(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2021)
Third quarter 2022 EBITDA increased by 94 per cent year-over-year to USD 24.2 million (USD 12.5 million). The fleet utilisation was 77.3 per cent. At quarter end, liquidity was USD 74.5 million (USD 107.1 million).
Operations, HSSE and backlog
- All six active vessels operated in the quarter with five in full operation throughout the period
- Utilisation of 77.3 per cent
- Good operating and HSSE performance on all vessels
- Backlog of USD 293 million at quarter end
- Options to extend charters declared for Safe Zephyrus and Safe Boreas
- Signed USD 33 million, 330-day contract + options for Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico
- After quarter end, Prosafe was announced the most competitive bidder in a 650-day tender for Petrobras in Brazil with 2023 start-up. Contract value of USD 73 million if the post bidding process leads to a final contract award by the client
Q3 financials
- Revenue of USD 63.6 million (USD 45.8 million in third quarter 2021)
- EBITDA increased 94 per cent YoY to USD 24.2 million (USD 12.5 million)
- Good cash conversions in the quarter with cash flow from operations of USD 24.5 million
- Liquidity of USD 74.5 million (USD 107.1 million) at quarter end
Market and outlook
- Strong demand increase in 2022 on work related to tie-back and life extension projects
- Market utilisation for the most advanced accommodation vessels increasing from 30 to 70 per cent in the past year
- The North Sea market is expected to be weak in 2023 with low visibility and opportunities moving from 2023 to 2024
- Capex and modification costs for ongoing and new contracts will impact EBITDA and liquidity in 2023
- Favourable outlook in core Brazil and North Sea markets. Increasing tender activity and ongoing client discussions for 2024 and into 2027
"A strong third quarter was reflected in high utilisation, improved EBITDA and good cash conversion,” says Jesper K. Andresen, CEO of Prosafe. "I would like to thank our team for their dedication to ensuring strong operations. We continue to build backlog with the award of the contract in US Gulf of Mexico, clients declaring options and our recent submittal of the most competitive bid for a new contract in Brazil.
The demand outlook in our core markets is favourable but timing remains uncertain. We maintain our focus on securing utilisation for our open vessels in 2023. In Brazil, we see increased activity next year, while North Sea tendering activity is more focused in 2024 and beyond.”
A complete version of the Q3 2022 earnings release and the Q3 2022 presentation is attached and can be downloaded from www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 3 November 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.08.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.05.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Prosafe SE Registered gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.20
|Ausblick: Prosafe SE Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|16,62
|-6,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten fallen stark aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr freundlich ab. Die US-Börsen können ihre anfänglichen Gewinne nicht halten. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.