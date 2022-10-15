|
15.10.2022 17:22:35
Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil
Prosafe has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA ("Petrobras”). The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).
Contract award and timing are subject to a formal clarification process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 15 October 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
