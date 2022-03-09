Proscia and Hamamatsu Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Scaled Adoption of Digital Pathology

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscia®, the leader in digital and computational pathology solutions, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., a leading provider of whole slide imaging systems, today announced a collaboration to accelerate digital pathology adoption at an enterprise scale. The cooperation agreement increases availability of the companies' best-of-breed, unified solution that combines Proscia's Concentriq® platform and Hamamatsu's NanoZoomer® series of whole slide scanners to deliver the full promise of pathology's digital transformation to laboratories.

Digital pathology adoption requires laboratories to leverage a diverse and complex ecosystem of hardware and software solutions that play a vital role in pathologists' workflows. To practice digital pathology at scale and optimize the end-to-end workflow, laboratories are recognizing the need for an open approach focused on broad interoperability to centralize critical data and routine operations. By employing such an approach, laboratories can drive efficiency and obtain a more holistic view of patients, while equipping pathologists with the flexible, adaptable tools needed to meet the clinical and operational needs of both today and tomorrow.

The collaboration expands access to the companies' existing joint solution for scanning, image management, and AI, building upon its market traction to-date. Together, Hamamatsu's NanoZoomer scanners and Proscia's AI-enabled Concentriq platform for image and data management provide a unified solution for the end-to-end pathology workflow, delivering seamless interoperability and enhanced customer experience. Users of Hamamatsu's scanners can now seamlessly integrate their images and all other data into an open ecosystem centered around Concentriq, enabling leading laboratories to drive day-to-day operations and practice digital pathology at an enterprise scale. Under the cooperation agreement, customers will also receive support with implementation to derive full value from the joint solution.

"This collaboration between Hamamatsu and Proscia will provide a true open ecosystem to the market to increase digital pathology adoption," said Akiyoshi Mabuchi, Manager Business Planning, Systems Division at Hamamatsu.

A unified image and data management platform, Proscia's Concentriq provides leading laboratories and research institutions with a robust, end-to-end solution that also serves as a launchpad for AI applications developed by Proscia, Proscia's customers, and other third parties. The flagship software is used by leading laboratories and health systems, as well as 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, for routine image viewing, management, and analysis at an enterprise scale. With Concentriq, laboratories can tap into the interoperability and scalability required to achieve streamlined, reliable operations for pathologists and enhanced outcomes for patients.

"Our Concentriq platform is designed to serve as the center of all digital pathology operations, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Hamamatsu to synergize our efforts in scaling digitization," said David West, CEO, Proscia. "Our collaboration will strengthen our mutual vision to accelerate digital pathology adoption and pioneer a new era of diagnostics."

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is accelerating pathology's digital transformation to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq digital pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate discovery, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision care. Leading diagnostic laboratories and over 10 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia's software each day. For more information, visit www.proscia.com.

About Hamamatsu

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading manufacturer of photonics devices. We design, manufacture, and sell optical sensors, light sources, optical components, cameras, photometry systems, and measurement/analysis systems. For more information, visit www.nanozoomer.com.

