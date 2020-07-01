Prosecutor turns Plaintiff's Attorney to Continue to Fight for Victims

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local attorney and Assistant State Attorney, serving as a Lead Trial Attorney for the State Attorney's Office, Christopher Castillo, resigned to work for the revered Florida Law Group, which has been fighting for those the families of whose lives have been devastated by the careless and negligent conduct of others since 1984.

Christopher Castillo, who is known for his prowess in the courtroom, explained that after nearly seven years of protecting victims from criminals, that it was time to continue his work in protecting victims, but now from those who are negligent. He will now serve as The Florida Law Group's Litigation Group Team Leader.

Many may remember Christopher Castillo from when he took one of the first murder cases in the State to a "Stand Your Ground" hearing after the law change in front of Hillsborough County's Chief Judge, and after a two day hearing reported by the media, was victorious in proving that the murder charges should not be dismissed.

The Florida Law Group added they expect that Christopher Castillo will be a great asset to their clients, not only because of his extensive litigation experience, but because of his academic credentials having graduated with cum laude honors in the top 20% of his law school class.

Christopher Castillo further commented that he looks forward to using his experience as a prosecutor, with over 140 non-jury and jury trials and hundreds of evidentiary hearings, to work on behalf of The Florida Law Group's clients. In his short time with The Florida Law Group, he has already recovered over $1,500,000.00 for those who have been injured as a result of other's negligence.

"The Captain" has tried well over 100 non-jury trials, adjudicatory hearings, and evidentiary hearings. Chris now puts his courtroom experience to work for our clients.

Chris is a Tampa native who attended undergraduate at the University of North Florida and went on to attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's College of Law in Orlando where he graduated cum laude in the top 20% of his class. As a former prosecutor, his motivation is helping and standing up for people who have been hurt by others, and he now continues his work on behalf our clients.

Outside of practicing law Chris enjoys carpentry, woodworking, and being an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosecutor-turns-plaintiffs-attorney-to-continue-to-fight-for-victims-301087282.html

SOURCE The Florida Law Group