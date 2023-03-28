ProSiebenSat.1 Places Streaming Service Joyn At Center Of Its Entertainment Activities

(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) stated that the company is putting Entertainment in the focus. The streaming platform Joyn will be the center of the digital entertainment presence. To this end, the company is also strengthening Joyn's aggregator approach. The Group noted that it will be able to monetize in particular the increasing digital reach ever better through smart Advanced TV advertising products and thus increase the digital share of its advertising revenues. Also, the Group is now focusing on strengthening the operational performance of the Dating & Video business.

Bert Habets, Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: "In the future, also our investment focus will be on our Entertainment business. I am convinced that we will thus strengthen our leading position in the German-speaking entertainment market and achieve our medium-term revenue growth target of 4 to 5% on average per year."