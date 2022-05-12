|
12.05.2022 07:59:16
ProSiebenSat.1 Q1 Adj. Net Income Rises; Group Revenues Up 3% Organically
(RTTNews) - ProSiebenSat.1 (PBSFF.PK) said it closed the first quarter of 2022 in line with its expectations. Adjusted net income increased by 14% year-on-year to 42 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 14% to 123 million euros mainly due to the planned bringing-forward of programming expenses in the Entertainment segment. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.19?euros compared to 0.16 euros. Looking forward, the Group confirmed its full-year outlook.
Financial result for the first quarter was a loss of 18 million euros compared to a loss of 7 million euros, previous year.
First quarter revenues rose by 2% year-on-year to 954 million euros. The company said this development was driven by the significant growth in advertising revenues. Organically, revenues rose by 3%.
Ralf Peter Gierig, Group CFO, said: "Our focus on profitability and effective cash flow management is again paying off this quarter. We have again reduced our net financial debt as well as lowered our leverage ratio."
