ProSight Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Dates
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE: PROS) (ProSight) today announced that it will release its 2019 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the close of trading. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EST, ProSight senior management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results.
The call will be available via webcast at https://investors.prosightspecialty.com/ or by dialing (866) 497-6416 (within the United States) or (825) 312-2248 (international), using the passcode 5050539. A replay of the call will be available at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642, using the passcode 5050539. The webcast will be available one hour after the call concludes, and will be archived on our website for one year.
About ProSight
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, ProSight Global, Inc. is an innovative property and casualty insurance company that designs unique insurance solutions to help customers improve their business and realize value from their insurance purchasing decision. The company focuses on select niche industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise with the goal of enhancing each customer's operating performance. ProSight's products are sold through a limited and select group of retail and wholesale distribution partners. Each of ProSight's regulated insurance company subsidiaries are rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. To learn more about ProSight visit www.prosightspecialty.com.
