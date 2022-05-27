Prospera Energy Inc. Announces 2021 Year-End Reserves

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI) (TSXV:PEI)(OTC:GXRFF)(FRA:0F6B) announces December 31, 2021 year-end reserves independently assessed by InSite Petroleum Consultants Ltd. ("InSite”). The restructured PEI conducted a full geological delineation substantiated by existing 3-D interpretation. The Insite report confirms PEI assessment of the significant oil in place of 387.9Mbbl (Table 8), mainly in core PEI assets (>42,000 acres) located in Southwest and West-Central Saskatchewan. The historical production has accounted for only 8.6% recovery of 33.2Mbbl from vertical wells. These wells still have significant remaining proven reserves of 3,880 Mbbl gross, 2,808 Mbbl net, and a reserve life index of 23-years.



However, these fields have had no modern drilling or recovery methods applied. Recognition of encouraging historical production response and recovery from vertical wells and the significant remaining recoverable reserves represents a substantial upside for PEI. Asset development strategy from re-entry horizontal wells can deliver meaningful long-term PEI shareholder value.

2021 Reserve Report Highlights :

Total proved plus probable (TPP) reserves increased 569 percent from 464Mbbl to 2,644Mbbl

Corresponding increase in NPV@10% before income taxes from a loss of -$3.4 million to a gain of $56.2 million.

The TPP reserve life index also lengthened from 10.1 to 22.8 years.

PEI elected to apply modest price of 70$/bbl for the estimation of NPV allowing for substantial NPV appreciation if oil price sustains.

NI 51-101 Table 2.1.1

The following table discloses, in the aggregate, the Corporation’s gross and net proved and probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs by product type. "Forecast prices and costs” means future prices and costs in the InSite Report that are generally accepted as being a reasonable outlook of the future or fixed or currently determinable future prices or costs to which the Corporation is bound.

Prospera Energy Inc.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves as of December 31, 2021 Reserves Category



Light and Medium Oil

(Mbbl) Heavy Oil

(Mbbl) Solution Gas

(MMcf) Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Proved Developed Producing 34 31 624 577 243 156 Proved Developed Non-Producing 39 36 210 205 29 24 Proved Undeveloped - - 1,226 1,180 104 103 Total Proved 73 67 2,060 1,962 375 284 Total Probable 14 13 585 531 88 68 Total Proved + Probable 86 80 2,644 2,493 463 352

Gross reserves are the working interest share only. Net reserves are the working interest gross reserves plus all royalty interest reserves receivable less all royalty burdens payable. Conventional Natural Gas (solution) includes all gas produced in association with light, medium and heavy crude oil.

Remaining Reserves

Remaining reserves of oil and gas have been determined as of December 31, 2021. Property Gross gas reserves are for non-associated gas pools. Company WI and Net gas reserves are for solution gas associated with oil reserves. A summary of total company reserves follows:

Prospera Energy Inc. Summary of Reserves as of December 31, 2021 Proved Developed Producing Total Proved Plus Probable Oil – Mbbl Property Gross 1,096 3,880 Company WI 657 2,731 Company Net 608 2,572 Gas – MMcf Property Gross 0 0 Company WI 243 463 Company Net 156 352 BOEs – MBOE Property Gross 1,096 3,880 Company WI 698 2,808 Company Net 634 2,631

Product Prices

The InSite base product price forecast, effective January 1, 2022, was used for this evaluation. A copy of which is included in the InSite Report. To estimate actual received prices, adjustments were made to crude oil and by-products prices for quality and transportation tariffs. Similarly, adjustments were made to gas prices for heating value and transportation. It is assumed that the adjustment factors and increments will remain constant throughout the forecasts. Revenue data provided by the Company was used to quantify price adjustments. If such data was unavailable, typical values for the area were used to estimate price adjustments. Risks of political and economic uncertainties could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in this evaluation.

Economic Results

Summarized as follows is the NPV of the Corporation’s future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories previously tabulated, estimated using forecast prices and costs, before deducting future income tax expenses, and without discount and using discount rates of 5%, 10%, 15% and 20%. Future net revenue includes all resource income and is after capital investments, operating expenses, and royalties.

Prospera Energy Inc. NPV of Future Net Revenue as of December 31, 2021 NPV before Income Taxes (M$C) Proved Developed

Producing Total Proved Proved Plus Probable Undiscounted 0 % -2,100 62,900 88,200 Discounted 5 % -400 51,000 68,900 10 % 300 42,500 56,200 15 % 600 36,300 47,400 20 % 700 31,600 40,900

Future operating costs are based on historical data. Wherever unavailable, they were estimated from analogous operations in the vicinity of the properties. The Inflation of capital and operating costs is assumed to be 2.0% per annum after 2022.

InSite has included cost estimates of well abandonment and reclamation for all existing wells, regardless of reserves assignment, and undeveloped locations assigned reserves. Estimates have been prepared based on historical costs and published guidance from provincial liability management or rating. It is understood that all abandonment and reclamation costs of wells and facilities have been accounted for by the Company.

After Tax Results

As mandated by NI 51-101, after tax results are shown in the various tables of the InSite Report. After-tax calculations at the company level incorporated tax legislation and tax pool details for the Company, complying with the guidelines and philosophy of NI 51-101 in all material aspects. All future capital cost estimates herein have been categorized by tax pool definitions and used to supplement the year-end tax pool information provided by the Company. The year-end tax pool, on December 31, 2020, as provided by the Company, is summarized below:

Canadian Oil and Gas Property Expense (COGPE) 7,259,636

Canadian Development Expense (CDE) 3,434,117

Capital Cost Allowance (CCA Class 8,10,13,41,45) 3,156

Non-Capital Losses (100%) 6,846,004

Qualification

To prepare their evaluation, a technical presentation of properties was made by the Company to InSite. Data required by them was sourced from the Company, industry references and regulatory bodies. Neither field inspection nor environmental review of these properties were conducted by InSite, nor deemed necessary. Generally accepted engineering methods were employed to estimate reserves and forecast production. The InSite Report follows the Practice Standards and Guidelines of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and adheres in all material aspects to the business practices, evaluation procedures, and reserve definitions contained within NI 51-101 and the COGEH Handbook.

PEI’s 2021 year-end reserves information is under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

