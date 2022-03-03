Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Production Performance Update

CALGARY, Alberta, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (”Prospera" or the ”Corporation”) restructuring and refinancing efforts have been focused on settling historical liabilities to trade creditors and municipalities, resolving numerous environmental and regulatory non-compliance issues, settling outstanding joint venture partners accounts receivables and updating all production facilities to safe and reliable operating conditions; this in parallel with the execution of the initial restructuring development plan focused on optimizing wells with low capital requirements.



The Corporation has achieved an average Q4 2021 production rate of 353 boe per day of production from its Western Canada operations vs. 169 boe per day reported in the Q3 2021 Financial Statements. January average production rate was 393 boe per day and February was 411 boe per day resulting in consistent, month over month production rate increases; A peak production rate of 650+ barrels per day were achieved in January however average monthly production levels were lowered due to extreme cold-snap weather-related impacts. To date, forty vertical wells have been optimized at an average cost of $30K/well; these wells have added approximately 500 barrels per day of oil production capability.

Prospera is encouraged by the performance of the well optimization program and reservoir performance at its Western Canada operations. The Corporation anticipates incremental production through the remainder of 2022 as the second stage of the horizontal well development program is commenced.

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

