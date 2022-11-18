Prospera Energy Inc. announces record profitability in Q3 2022 as restructuring momentum accelerates

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA; OTC: GXRFF



2022 Q3 Highlights :

In the third quarter of 2022, Prospera continued the restructuring efforts to be profitable and compliant, both environmentally & regulatorily. PEI accelerated the restructuring momentum by executing a significant well recompletion and reactivation work over program during Q3. As a result, PEI September exit production rate (gross) of 710 BOE/d is 40% higher than the Q2 2022 production average.

During this quarter the Corporation effectively:

Achieved oil and gas revenue of $3,752,046 in Q3 2022 vs. $982,966 in Q3 2021

Achieved positive EBITDA of $1,728,611 in Q3 2022 vs. negative EBITDA of ($1,118,624) in Q3 2021

Realized Net Income of $938,968 in Q3 2022 vs. Net Loss ($1,270,030) in Q3 2021

Attained a net production rate of 484 boe/d in Q3 2022 vs. 169 boe/d in Q3 2021; September sales were 710 boe/d (gross), increasing from 557 boe/d (gross) in July with an average net working interest of 78%. On target for 1,500 boe/d (gross) 2022 exit rate

Reported positive Cash Flow from Operations of $2,801,621 for YTD 2022 vs. negative Cash Flow from Operations of ($3,919,219) for YTD 2021

Realized average revenue pricing of $85.09/boe in Q3 2022 vs. $63.18/boe in Q3 2021. This represents a 34.7% increase in pricing year over year

Operating Costs per boe have declined from $52.56/boe to $40.07/boe as restructuring momentum accelerates

Reported positive operating netback of $1,532,985 or $34.78/boe, $24.74/boe after G&A + Interest

Operating Income Summary:

Increase (Decrease) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Value % Average sales volumes: Natural gas (Mcf/d) 119 81 38 47 % Oil and condensate (Bbl/d) 464 156 308 197 % Total Net (Boe/d) 484 169 315 186 % Liquids Composition (percentage) 96 % 92 % 4 % 4 % Average realized prices Natural gas ($/Mcf) 4.03 3.38 0.65 19 % Oil ($/Bbl) 87.70 66.89 20.81 31 % Average realized price ($/Boe) 85.09 63.18 21.91 35 % Operating netback Natural gas 43,769 25,156 18,613 74 % Oil 3,706,896 957,810 2,749,086 287 % Total petroleum and Natural Gas sales 3,750,664 982,966 2,767,698 282 % Royalties (451,488 ) (102,247 ) (349,241 ) 342 % Operating costs (1,766,191 ) (1,354,610 ) (411,581 ) 30 % Operating netback 1,532,985 (437,891 ) 2,006,876 423 %

Above should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. PEI’s Q3 2022 financial information can be found under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Message to Shareholders

As ESG initiatives continue, PEI has abandoned 16 wells amounting to $599,812 in decommissioning liability (ARO) reduction in Q3 2022; 41 wells amounting to $986,209 in ARO reduction for YTD 2022. PEI’s commitment to the environment remains a major focus

PEI’s management and advisors have spent considerable time interpreting the drilling and completion results of the two re-entry horizontal pilot wells resulting in a substantial Q4 development plan. This bodes well for PEI meeting the target 2022 exit production rate

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

