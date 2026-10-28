Prosperity Bancshares: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced a 6.7% increase in its fourth-quarter dividend to $0.64 per share. Recent bank acquisitions expanded the balance sheet, which positions the regional lender for double-digit earnings growth through cost reductions and asset repricing. Three things management said stand out.

The bank reaps higher yields as fixed-rate loans and bond investments reprice into current market rates. Management expects this expanding net interest margin, the spread between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, to power double-digit earnings-per-share growth in 2027.

Management completed the system integration for one recent acquisition in September and plans to complete conversions for two other acquired banks by March 2027. These operational consolidations reduce redundant expenses and increase efficiency across the expanded footprint.

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