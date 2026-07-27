27.07.2026 14:34:41

ProStar Holdings Appoints Michael Wolff As CEO, Succeeding Founder Page Tucker; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - ProStar Holdings Inc. (5D00.F, MAPS.V), Monday announced the appointment of Michael Wolff as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Page Tucker, who will remain on the Board of Directors as the founder.

Wolff, who will begin his tenure on August 17, 2026, is expected to help the company pursue broader market penetration and achieve revenue growth.

Most recently, he served as the head of Digital Solutions at Radiodetection Ltd., an SPX company and a UK-headquartered provider of underground utility detection, damage prevention, and critical infrastructure management.

Commenting on the appointment, Tucker stated that the strategic leadership transition ensures the company has the operational expertise required to capitalize on its initial successes.

Currently, ProStar's stock is falling 12.14 percent, to 0.0905 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwach -- DAX deutlich höher -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich von seiner schwächeren Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in de neue Woche. Die Wall Street verbucht Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag bergauf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen