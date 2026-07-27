ProStar Holdings Appoints Michael Wolff As CEO, Succeeding Founder Page Tucker; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - ProStar Holdings Inc. (5D00.F, MAPS.V), Monday announced the appointment of Michael Wolff as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Page Tucker, who will remain on the Board of Directors as the founder.

Wolff, who will begin his tenure on August 17, 2026, is expected to help the company pursue broader market penetration and achieve revenue growth.

Most recently, he served as the head of Digital Solutions at Radiodetection Ltd., an SPX company and a UK-headquartered provider of underground utility detection, damage prevention, and critical infrastructure management.

Commenting on the appointment, Tucker stated that the strategic leadership transition ensures the company has the operational expertise required to capitalize on its initial successes.

Currently, ProStar's stock is falling 12.14 percent, to 0.0905 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.