Prostate Cancer Market Size Anticipated to Increase with a CAGR of 8.1% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2017-30

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per DelveInsight's analysis, Prostate Cancer Market Size in the 7MM is anticipated to grow in the coming decade owing to increasing prostate cancer prevalence, rich pipeline, incremental healthcare spending and over a dozen of pharma companies working to fuel the market growth.

DelveInsight has announced the addition of a new market research report - Prostate cancer Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030 to its portfolio.

Key Highlights

The total Prostate Cancer prevalent cases in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period (2017–2030).

The US accounted for the highest number of Prostate Cancer prevalent cases, which is expected to increase by 2030.

Among all the treatment modalities, Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Xtandi (enzalutamide) are the cornerstone treatments of mCRPC.

(abiraterone acetate) and (enzalutamide) are the cornerstone treatments of mCRPC. The overall Prostate Cancer Market Size in the 7MM is anticipated to increase by 2030 owing to positive results of investigational products and a robust pipeline.

Key companies like AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Myovant Sciences, Janssen Research & Development, Hinova Pharmaceuticals USA , Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer/Astellas Pharma, Clovis Oncology, Advantagene or Candel Therapeutics, and Merck Sharp & Dohme and several other investigating their key products for the management of prostate cancer.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/prostate-cancer-market

Disease Overview

A malignancy of the prostate gland, Prostate cancer is the fourth most commonly prevalent form of cancer globally and the third most prevalent form in the US.

Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology forecast model of Prostate Cancer for the 7MM is based on the analysis of the prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer. Latter is further segmented into prostate cancer cases by age, clinical stages at diagnosis, non-metastatic and metastatic cases of HSPC/CSPC, and CRPC, and treated pool of non-metastatic and metastatic HSPC/CSPC and CRPC.

The Prostate Cancer epidemiology for 7MM for the study period of 2017-30 is segmented into:

Age-Specific Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Treated Cases of mHSPC/CSPC and CRPC

Total Non-Metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC and CRPC

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer patients by Clinical Stages

Total Treated cases of Non-Metastatic CSPC/HSPC and CRPC

As per the DelveInsight's Prostate Cancer Market Report, Prostate cancer is frequently diagnosed among men of the age group 65–74 years. Most of the cases of clinical-stage wise Prostate Cancer were of localized stage that accounted approximately 60% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer in 2017.

Prostate Cancer Market

Prostate Cancer Market has several treatment options available to treat this condition in the 7MM, such as Active surveillance, Radiation therapy, Radical Prostatectomy (RP), Hormone therapy, Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy. Prostate Cancer Market comprises of Jevtana (cabazitaxel) in combination with prednisone, Zytiga in combination with prednisone, after or before docetaxel therapy for different forms of cancer.

Recently, at 54th virtual meeting of ASCO, the results from the study sponsored by Bayer evaluating NUBEQA (darolutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) demonstrated significantly improve overall survival (OS) compared to ADT alone, in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

Prostate Cancer has a high curable rate if detected early; despite considerable progress in the development of novel therapeutic interventions, the introduction of effective diagnostic still lags. Therefore, the establishment of better diagnostic tools is needed.

Among the 7MM countries, the highest market size of Prostate Cancer was occupied by the United States, followed by Germany in Europe and Japan in 2017.

The Prostate Cancer Market is segmented by Distribution of Prostate Cancer in 2017 and 2030, size of the market by types of prostate cancer, therapy wise market size of castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and therapy wise market size of castration-sensitive prostate cancer (CSPC).

Prostate Cancer Marketed Drugs

Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride): Bayer Health Care

Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma

Prolia (denosumab): Amgen

Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical

Jevtana (Cabazitaxel): Sanofi

Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation

Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs

Lynparza: Pre-registration

Rucaparib: Pre-registration

Opdivo (nivolumab): Phase III

177Lu-PSMA-617: Phase III

Niraparib ± Abiraterone Acetate: Phase III

HC-1119 (Deuterated form of enzalutamide): Phase III

Ipatasertib (RG7440) + Abiraterone Acetate: Phase III

Talazoparib ± Enzalutamide: Phase III

ProstAtak (AdV-tk) + valacyclovir: Phase III

Relugolix: Phase III

Capivasertib: Phase II

Seviteronel: Phase II

PRX302 (topsalysin) Phase II

RV001: Phase II

At present, several companies have indulged themselves in initiating clinical trials that investigate new treatments options or studying how to use existing treatment options better.

The current developmental Prostate Cancer pipeline is very robust including late- phase diverse group of drug classes such as PARPi, PD-L1i, AKTi. Besides, a strong pipeline, uptake of potential emerging therapies with better clinical profile, specially targeting the mutations like PARP inhibitors (i.e. BRCA mutation) are major factors driving the Prostate Cancer Market forward. Furthermore, due to an increase in the demand for the better treatment due to the rising Prostate Cancer prevalence, rising geriatric population, incremental healthcare spending, and rising awareness of the disease are other market drivers behind the changing dynamics of the Prostate Cancer market that is anticipated to change by 2030.

Conclusively, the positive results of investigational products and a robust pipeline for Prostate Cancer will bring a positive ray of hope for a better treatment pattern in the market in the coming years. The current scenario also anticipates a positive shift in the market for a study period (2017–2030).

Click to know more about the report offerings: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/prostate-cancer-market

Scope of the Report

Market Segmentation: 7MM, By Geographies, By therapies

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis

Companies Covered: AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Myovant Sciences, Janssen Research & Development, Hinova Pharmaceuticals USA , Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer/Astellas Pharma, Clovis Oncology, Advantagene or Candel Therapeutics, and Merck Sharp & Dohme and others.

, Hoffmann-La Roche, Pfizer/Astellas Pharma, Clovis Oncology, Advantagene or Candel Therapeutics, and Merck Sharp & Dohme and others. Comparative Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Reason to purchase

Bespoke primary and secondary research

24*7 post-sale customer support

Option for customizing and personalizing research reports as per needs

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Prostate Cancer 3 SWOT Analysis of Prostate Cancer 4 Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 5 Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview 6 Prostate Cancer Diagnosis 7 Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Country-wise Prostate Cancer Epidemiology 9 Current Prostate Cancer Treatment Practices 10 Guideline of Prostate Cancer 11 Unmet Needs of Prostate Cancer 12 Prostate Cancer Marketed Therapies 13 Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies 14 Prostate Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis 15 7MM Prostate Cancer Market Size 16 Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Prostate Cancer Market Drivers 18 Prostate Cancer Market Barriers 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Request for a WebEx demonstration of the report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/prostate-cancer-market

Related Reports:

Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer- Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight's "Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Metastatic Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer market trends in the 7MM.

Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030

DelveInsight's 'Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CSPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CSPC market trends in the 7MM.

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030

DelveInsight's 'Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) -Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CRPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CRPC market trends the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

Get in touch for customizable solutions.

Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+91-9650213330

DelveInsight

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg