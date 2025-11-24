Prosus H1 Results Climb; Says On Track To Meet FY AEBITDA View

(RTTNews) - Prosus N.V. (PROSF.PK), a Dutch lifestyle ecommerce company, reported Monday higher profit in its first half as revenues were benefited by strong growth from iFood in Latin America, OLX in Europe, and PayU in India.

Looking ahead, the company said it is on track to achieve guidance of $1.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA or aEBITDA for the full year. New investments, notably Just Eat Takeaway.com and La Centrale, are expected to drive growth, and the firm aims to unlock around $2 billion from its portfolio this year.

Fabricio Bloisi, CEO, Prosus and Naspers said, "We are building the future with AI, and already have more than 20,000 AI agents helping us scale quicker and make smarter decisions. Our focus on results and innovation, backed by our Prosus Way culture, means we're on track to meet FY26 targets. But this is just the start, as we work to unlock an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers."

In the first half, profit attributable to equity holders of the group increased to $5.632 billion from last year's $4.586 billion. Earnings per ordinary share improved to 251 US cents from 186 US cents a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, profit grew 23 percent to $5.644 billion from $4.688 billion last year, and earnings per ordinary share climbed to 251 US cents from prior year's 190 US cents.

Core headline earnings from continuing operations was $4.0 billion, an increase of 13 percent. Core headline earnings per share increased by 24 percent.

Headline earnings from continuing operations rose by $44 million to $2.7 billion.

Prosus' consolidated aEBIT improved to $250 million from $60 million a year ago, and consolidated aEBITDA climbed 99 percent from last year to $423 million, with significant operating improvements across Ecommerce portfolio.

Ecommerce aEBIT increased 97 percent to $400 million and aEBITDA grew 70 percent to $530 million.

Consolidated revenue for the period increased 22 percent to $3.623 billion from $2.963 billion last year.

Ecommerce consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent from last year.

