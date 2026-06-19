Prosus Posts Higher FY26 Revenues; Sees Growth In Headline EPS, Core Headline EPS

(RTTNews) - Dutch lifestyle ecommerce company Prosus N.V. (PROSF.PK), affiliated to Naspers Ltd. (NPSN.L, NPN.JO), reported Friday strong growth in fiscal 2026 revenue and profitability of consolidated businesses and investments, most notably Tencent. Further, the company projects higher headline and core headline earnings per share for the year.

For the full year ended March 2026, Prosus generated over $7.3 billion in revenue and $1.1 billion in Ecosystem adjusted EBITDA.

The company now expects earnings per share for the year to range between down 1.5 percent and up 7.4 percent from previous year's 514 US cents. Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations during the period is expected to range between a drop of 2.6 percent and a hike of 6.4 percent from 519 US cents last year.

The company projects improved overall profitability across consolidated businesses in LatAm, Europe and India as well as stronger equity accounted results, primarily from Tencent. The growth will be offset mainly by a lower gain from the sale of Tencent shareholding.

Headline earnings per ordinary share, however, would increase 7.6 percent to 16.7 percent from last year's 256 US cents, and Headline earnings per share from continuing operations would rise between 6.7 percent and 15.7 percent from 258 US cents a year ago.

Further, the company projects core headline earnings per ordinary share to climb between 19.8 percent and 28.8 percent year-over-year and core headline earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations to grow between 19.0 percent and 28.0 percent.

Core headline earnings per share outpaced headline earnings, as the core measure excludes fair value investment losses recognised in Tencent's earnings, the firm noted.

Prosus plans to publish consolidated financial statements on June 29.