|
16.03.2022 12:28:35
Protagonist Gets $25 Mln Milestone Payment From Janssen
(RTTNews) - Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) reported earning a $25 million milestone payment from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc., following dosing of the third patient in the phase 2b FRONTIER 1 clinical trial of PN-235. PN-235 was discovered by Protagonist and further developed in collaboration with Janssen. FRONTIER 1 is a multicenter, randomized, placebo controlled, dose-ranging study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PN-235 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
"The start of this phase 2b study in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis marks an exciting moment along the development pathway for this promising drug candidate, discovered through Protagonist's proprietary technology platform," said Dinesh Patel, President and CEO of Protagonist.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protagonist Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Protagonist Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
|26,45
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX tiefer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
An der Wall Street geht es moderat bergab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls schwächer. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten am Donnerstag weiter.