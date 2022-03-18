Protalix Announces Positive Late-stage Study Results For PRX-102 To Treat Fabry Disease

(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. on Friday said late-stage study of PRX-102, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of Fabry disease, achieved key objectives for safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics.

Final data from the BRIGHT Phase 3 study showed that treatment with PRX-102 was well tolerated, and Fabry disease assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and plasma lyso-Gb3 concentration was stable.

PRX-102 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked a-galactosidase, Protalix said.

Fabry disease, a rare, inherited disorder, results in the build up of certain type of fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide in body cells.

The companies said additional long-term data are being collected as part of an extension study.