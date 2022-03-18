|
18.03.2022 13:03:36
Protalix Announces Positive Late-stage Study Results For PRX-102 To Treat Fabry Disease
(RTTNews) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. on Friday said late-stage study of PRX-102, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of Fabry disease, achieved key objectives for safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics.
Final data from the BRIGHT Phase 3 study showed that treatment with PRX-102 was well tolerated, and Fabry disease assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) slope and plasma lyso-Gb3 concentration was stable.
PRX-102 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked a-galactosidase, Protalix said.
Fabry disease, a rare, inherited disorder, results in the build up of certain type of fatty substance called globotriaosylceramide in body cells.
The companies said additional long-term data are being collected as part of an extension study.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.21
|Why Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.03.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.19