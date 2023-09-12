|
12.09.2023 13:04:34
Protalix BioTherapeutics Appoints Eliot Richard Forster To Succeed Zeev Bronfeld As Chairman
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) announced Tuesday that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Eliot Richard Forster to serve on the Board of Directors as its Chairman, effective as of September 14, 2023.
In addition to Forster's appointment as Chairman and an independent director, he was also appointed to serve on the Company's Nominating Committee. Zeev Bronfeld, the current Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, will retire on the same day.
Forster currently serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of Avacta Group PLC (AVCT), as a Non-Executive Director of Immatics NV (IMTX) and as the Non-Executive Chairman of Ochre Bio, Inc., a private biotechnology company.
Forster served as the Chief Executive Officer of F-Star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage bispecific antibodies company, until its March 2023 sale to inovoX Ltd. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Immunocure Ltd., CEO of Creabilis SA and President and CEO of Solace Pharmaceuticals Inc., each of which was a privately-held life science company.
Earlier in his career, he held positions at Pfizer Global Research & Development and Glaxo/GlaxoWellcome.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Earnings Preview For Protalix BioTherapeutics (Benzinga)
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.03.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFehlende Impulse: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wechselhaft. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.