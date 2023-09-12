Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 13:04:34

Protalix BioTherapeutics Appoints Eliot Richard Forster To Succeed Zeev Bronfeld As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) announced Tuesday that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Eliot Richard Forster to serve on the Board of Directors as its Chairman, effective as of September 14, 2023.

In addition to Forster's appointment as Chairman and an independent director, he was also appointed to serve on the Company's Nominating Committee. Zeev Bronfeld, the current Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, will retire on the same day.

Forster currently serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of Avacta Group PLC (AVCT), as a Non-Executive Director of Immatics NV (IMTX) and as the Non-Executive Chairman of Ochre Bio, Inc., a private biotechnology company.

Forster served as the Chief Executive Officer of F-Star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage bispecific antibodies company, until its March 2023 sale to inovoX Ltd. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Immunocure Ltd., CEO of Creabilis SA and President and CEO of Solace Pharmaceuticals Inc., each of which was a privately-held life science company.

Earlier in his career, he held positions at Pfizer Global Research & Development and Glaxo/GlaxoWellcome.

