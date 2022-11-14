|
14.11.2022 12:54:03
Protalix Resubmits To FDA The BLA For Pegunigalsidase Alfa For Treatment Of Fabry Disease
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) announced Monday the resubmission on Wednesday of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.
Pegunigalsidase alfa is a purposefully-designed, long-acting recombinant, PEGylated, cross-linked a-galactosidase-A investigational product candidate.
The BLA resubmission includes a comprehensive set of clinical and manufacturing data, which was compiled from studies that involved more than 140 Fabry disease patients with up to five years of follow up including all three completed studies in the PRX-102 Phase III clinical program.
The BLA resubmission also includes safety data compiled from the ongoing phase III extension studies of PRX-102. If approved, Protalix will be eligible to receive a milestone payment from Italian pharmaceutical company Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. upon BLA approval.
Protalix and Chiesi anticipate that the FDA will complete its review of the resubmission within six months of receipt.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently reviewing the marketing authorization application for PRX-102, and interactions with the EMA are ongoing.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.08.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.03.20
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.03.19
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.18
|Ausblick: Protalix BioTherapeutics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Protalix BioTherapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Schwache Entwicklung an den US-Börsen -- DAX schließt über 14.300 Zählern -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete höher in die neue Woche. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte präsentierten sich uneinheitlich.