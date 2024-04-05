|
05.04.2024 15:34:21
Protara Announces Positive Data From TARA-002 Trial In Bladder Cancer; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) announced positive results on Friday from a three-month evaluation of carcinoma in situ patients undergoing treatment with TARA-002, the company's experimental cell-based therapy. Following this news the stock is up 20% in the pre-market.
The ongoing clinical program focuses on high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients, including those who are Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive, BCG-experienced, and BCG-naïve.
TARA-002 showed a 43 percent complete response rate at three months in BCG-Unresponsive/Experienced patients and a 63 percent complete response rate in CIS-only patients in the NMIBC program.
The therapy also demonstrated a favorable safety profile without any severe treatment-related adverse events.
The company plans to release preliminary data from the six-month evaluation of patients in the ADVANCED-2 trial of TARA-002 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in the second half of 2024.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $4.86, up 20.89%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ArTara Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ArTara Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche Abgaben. Vor dem Wochenende konnten sich die US-Börsen von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.