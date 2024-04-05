05.04.2024 15:34:21

Protara Announces Positive Data From TARA-002 Trial In Bladder Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) announced positive results on Friday from a three-month evaluation of carcinoma in situ patients undergoing treatment with TARA-002, the company's experimental cell-based therapy. Following this news the stock is up 20% in the pre-market.

The ongoing clinical program focuses on high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients, including those who are Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive, BCG-experienced, and BCG-naïve.

TARA-002 showed a 43 percent complete response rate at three months in BCG-Unresponsive/Experienced patients and a 63 percent complete response rate in CIS-only patients in the NMIBC program.

The therapy also demonstrated a favorable safety profile without any severe treatment-related adverse events.

The company plans to release preliminary data from the six-month evaluation of patients in the ADVANCED-2 trial of TARA-002 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer in the second half of 2024.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading at $4.86, up 20.89%.

