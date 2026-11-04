Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie

Protect Pharmaceutical ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080

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04.11.2026 11:00:00

Protect Your Accounts From Phishing, Smishing and Vishing Scams

Fraudsters don't always need an elaborate scheme to steal your money. Phishing, smishing and vishing scams--which begin with a fake message that often claims to come from a trusted organization like a financial services firm or government agency--are among the most common and effective tools for fraudsters. Knowing how to recognize and protect yourself against "-ishing" scams can help you safeguard both your identity and your assets.

A type of cyber-enabled fraud, "-ishing" scams often start with an email, text or encrypted message that falsely claims to be from a financial institution, electronic payment service, mail delivery company, electronic signature platform or another familiar organization or service. Sometimes, the message appears to be from a government or regulatory agency. The message might come via email (phishing scams), text or encrypted message (smishing scams), or a phone call or voice mail (vishing scams).

To seem genuine, these pitches often use:

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