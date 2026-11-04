Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
04.11.2026 11:00:00
Protect Your Accounts From Phishing, Smishing and Vishing Scams
Fraudsters don't always need an elaborate scheme to steal your money. Phishing, smishing and vishing scams--which begin with a fake message that often claims to come from a trusted organization like a financial services firm or government agency--are among the most common and effective tools for fraudsters. Knowing how to recognize and protect yourself against "-ishing" scams can help you safeguard both your identity and your assets.
A type of cyber-enabled fraud, "-ishing" scams often start with an email, text or encrypted message that falsely claims to be from a financial institution, electronic payment service, mail delivery company, electronic signature platform or another familiar organization or service. Sometimes, the message appears to be from a government or regulatory agency. The message might come via email (phishing scams), text or encrypted message (smishing scams), or a phone call or voice mail (vishing scams).
To seem genuine, these pitches often use:
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protect Pharmaceutical Corp
Analysen zu Protect Pharmaceutical Corp
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Wall Street stark unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.