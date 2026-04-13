Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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13.04.2026 14:15:00
Protect Your Portfolio From Inflation: Buy These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
The inflation beast clearly hasn't been tamed just yet. The U.S. consumer inflation rate jumped from February's 2.4% to a near-two-year-high reading of 3.3% in March.That's too much of a shift for the Federal Reserve to ignore, particularly in light of other clues that the economic backdrop isn't exactly conducive to sustained growth. Investors can't ignore this shift either. They'll want to respond as well, adjusting for inflation and the Fed's likely response.To this end, most consumer staples stocks are pretty good hedges against inflation. And two of them are particularly well-built for such environments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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