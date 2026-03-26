Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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26.03.2026 20:29:00
Protect Your Portfolio From Inflation: Buy These 2 Energy Stocks
Geopolitical tensions are rising, and with the Strait of Hormuz still closed to most ships, energy prices have remained elevated. Oil is now above $100 a barrel as of this writing and will likely go up even further if the strait is closed for longer.If the prices of oil and natural gas remain elevated, it will likely induce inflation in markets such as the U.S. and increase the risk of a recession. And if you are worried about how these developments may affect your portfolio, here are two energy stocks you can load up on as a hedge against inflation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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