If you've ever lost money to a scam of some sort, know that you're not alone. It happens to lots of people. In fact, per the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), Americans lost an estimated $148 billion to online scams in 2025, up 25.8% from 2024. That's an average loss of about $1,000 per household.

The CFA also noted that more than half of all reported losses involved cryptocurrency, up 22% since 2024, and that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled fraud added $6 billion.

Three common kinds of scams these days are phishing, smishing, and vishing. Here's a look at all three, including how to identify and avoid them.

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