Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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23.11.2026 10:13:00
Protect Yourself From Phishing, Smishing, and Vishing Scams
If you've ever lost money to a scam of some sort, know that you're not alone. It happens to lots of people. In fact, per the Consumer Federation of America (CFA), Americans lost an estimated $148 billion to online scams in 2025, up 25.8% from 2024. That's an average loss of about $1,000 per household.
The CFA also noted that more than half of all reported losses involved cryptocurrency, up 22% since 2024, and that artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled fraud added $6 billion.
Three common kinds of scams these days are phishing, smishing, and vishing. Here's a look at all three, including how to identify and avoid them.
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