ProTek Devices' New TVS Components Aid with Circuit Protection in AC and DC Applications

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTek Devices has introduced a family of high-powered transient voltage suppressor components for circuit protection in DC, AC and remote transmission line applications. The family of TVS components consists of eight devices with varying ranges of volts.

These TVS components are high-current capable and offer a good clamping voltage. Other features include a glass passivated junction and a bidirectional configuration. In addition, the TVS components provide a low slope resistance and a repetition rate (duty cycle) of 0.01 percent. They offer very low capacitance of 5 pf. The modules are all hazardous substance free and are compliant with RoHS (exemption #7).

The circuit protection components have typical trigger voltages ranging from 1100.0 to 1300.0 volts. Their maximum current ratings are 1.0 KA, 2.5 KA, 5 KA, and 10 KA, at 8/20 microseconds. The typical clamping voltage ranges from 1000.0 to 1300.0.

The devices and their AC or DC volts are: the PHCR660-1.0 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-1.0 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-2.5 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-2.5 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-5 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; the PHCR880-5 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC; the PHCR660-10 and 440.0 VAC or 620.0 VDC; and finally the PHCR880-10 and 660.0 VAC or 880.0 VDC.

Mechanical, Packaging and Availability Information

ProTek Devices' PHCR series of high-powered TVS components are epoxy encapsulated devices. They offer high temperature soldering of 260 degrees Celsius / 10 seconds at the terminals. They also have a flammability rating of UL 94V-0. The operating temperature is 85 degrees Celsius and the storage temperature range is -55 to 150 degrees Celsius.

The base part number is PHCRxxx-xx and ordering information consists of a logo, date code and part number. Pricing information and purchasing details can be obtained by contacting any authorized worldwide distributor, representative, or directly with ProTek Devices. These sales sources are available throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and more. Full contact information for all regions can be found at the company website.

About ProTek Devices

In business more than 25 years, ProTek Devices™ is a privately held semiconductor company. It offers a comprehensive product line of circuit protection devices. This includes overvoltage protection components and overcurrent protection components. Its transient voltage suppressors (TVS array), avalanche breakdown diodes, steering diode TVS arrays, PPTC devices, and electronic SMD chip fuses are widely used. Household brands and many other companies use ProTek Devices' products to protect investments made in electronics designs and investments customers make in their products. Circuit protection is provided against lightning; electrostatic discharge (ESD); nuclear electromagnetic pulses (NEMP); inductive switching; and electromagnetic interference / radio frequency interference (EMI / RFI). ProTek Devices is based in Tempe, Ariz. It sells its components through a worldwide network of distributors and representatives across the US, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and more. Additional information is available at http://www.protekdevices.com.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

