Protek Garners "Top 10 Digital Forensics Service Company" Award by Enterprise Security Magazine

CHICAGO, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protek International, a nationally recognized leader in digital forensics, cyber security, and e-discovery services has been named a 2021 "Top 10 Digital Forensics Service Company" by Enterprise Security Magazine as selected from among Protek's digital forensics peers by a panel of "renowned CEOs, CIOs, VPs, with the Enterprise editorial panel," according to the publication. www.enterprisesecuritymag.com/magazines/April2021/Digital_Forensics/?digitalmagazine

In profiling Protek for the award, Enterprise focused on Protek's reputation for maximizing the persuasive value of its digital forensics work product for its clients through its formidable combination of "extraordinarily high-level expertise" and "decades of experience in the cyber and courtroom trenches."

"It's great to see the team here at Protek garner some industry kudos for their hard work and passion for their craft," commented Keith Chval, Protek's president. "Sometimes maybe we take that all for granted here at Protek, so it's a nice reminder of how exceptional the team is when our peers recognize it."

The publication also highlighted Protek's commitment to serving a greater purpose as evidenced by The Protek Foundation and its dedication to ending child sex trafficking including through its partnership with Reclaim 13, a frontline organization in that battle (www.reclaim13.org).

"The horrific trade in human trafficking, child sex trafficking, needs every bit of light and attention that we can direct at it. Any progress on that front through Protek's receiving the award will be the highlight of Enterprise Security's recognition for us!" shared Chval.

About Protek International, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Protek International, Inc., is a nationally-recognized Digital Forensics, Cyber Security, and eDiscovery services firm, also housing The Protek Edge ESI and Cyber Institute which is dedicated to equipping attorneys to aggressively pursue and defend their clients' interests in these realms. Additional information about Protek can be found at our website, www.protekintl.com, or please call 844-394-3781.

