PROTEL Communications Inc. Acquires Southern California Company

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PROTEL Communications Acquires Commpedia

Protel Communications Inc., one of California's largest business technology providers has announced its recent acquisition of Commpedia for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic and accretive transactions that Protel has completed, dating back to May of 2018 when they first acquired Bay Area Advantel Networks' Mitel base of business. Protel then acquired San Diego-based MSP Tranquilnet IT Solutions in September of 2018, Mills Communications of San Diego and Irvine was acquired in October of 2018 and lastly, the merger of Protel and Xtelesis in March of 2019.

These transactions have all dramatically increased the collective customer base of Protel and have also significantly augmented the strength, talent and expertise of the Protel employees and management team. With the Tranquilnet transaction, Will Traenkle was added to the Protel management team, currently serving as V.P. of Data Centers and Cloud Technology. Subsequent to the Mills Communication acquisition, industry veteran David Krietzberg was added to the team serving in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer, and the Xtelesis merger adds Scott Strochak as Chief Technology Officer. All have been instrumental in guiding the business operations and augment an already tenured and polished management team. Both David Krietzberg and Scott Strochak have been instrumental in managing the expansion of the Protel technology offerings as well as developing the joint entity, ProTelesis, which will be revealed to the general public August 2019.

Protel CEO, Michael Promotico, commented by saying, "The Protel Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of this transaction, and we are all extremely enthusiastic about the diversity of products that we can now offer our entire customer base in all regions across California and throughout the State of Utah. Commpedia was a premium reseller of Mitel/ Shoretel communication, Cloud products, structured cabling, Crestron, A/V, Security/Surveillance, and Keyless access products. Protel once again continues enhance its offerings to customers, through the incredibly talented team of individuals. As a result of these transactions, and the team assembled, its safe to say, Protel simply stands unparalleled in the communications industry.

Hank and Jennifer Erler founded Commpedia in 2014, headquartered in San Marcos, CA, with remote offices in Northern California. Commpedia built its business and great reputation based on a "customer first" service philosophy.

Specific to the acquisition of Commpedia, Protel CTO, Scott Strochak offered, "I am so incredibly excited about the opportunity to not only work with the Commpedia team of professionals, but their comprehensive suite of products and services throughout our footprint."

Hank Erler, Founder and CEO of Commpedia commented by saying, "I'm looking forward to working closely with the Protel team through this transition and continuing to serve our customer base with expanded access to the myriad of next-level business applications, Cloud strategies, and offerings that Protel can now provide."

Promotico further commented, "I have long respected Hank, Jennifer and the team of professionals at Commpedia. Their collaborative approach to forging long-term relationships with their customers and partners has always been highly regarded within the business communications space.

Promotico continued by saying, "We are also very excited about our supplemental growth resulting from the unification of these two entities. As the business enterprise environment continues to evolve, Protel remains focused on the most professional and efficient delivery of bottom-line effective and services combined with excellence in Customer advocacy. The alignment with Commpedia augments our positioning in the market place and deepens our business offerings for the customers we serve."

Protel's team of Advisors and Solution Architects help companies manage their IT and provides leading-edge technology to render a competitive business advantage. This latest acquisition only bolsters Protel's previously robust suite of offerings and business solutions.

ABOUT PROTEL

Founded in 1995 with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose, Burlingame, Sacramento, Utah, and India. Protel, soon to be ProTelesis, is a premier provider of Enterprise Communications, Cloud, Data, Security, and Surveillance for more than 10,000 customers across vast vertical markets globally. Protel has been a premier provider of scalable IT solutions for clientele including Petco, eHarmony, Spokeo, St. Joseph Hospitals, Bose, Rabo Bank, Hyatt Hotels, etc.

Protel Communications provides clients with state-of-the-art technology, both hosted and on-premise, through a team of knowledgeable people in various locations throughout the country. Since our founding, the business communication professionals at Protel have always put the needs of the customer first. In doing so, we understand that successful communication technology depends upon professional, helpful people, making certain that the equipment works as intended and as needed. We recruit and reward some of the best and most talented people in the industry, and empower each team member to act in our customers' best interests.

