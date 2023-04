Protesting Parisians Raid BlackRock Office

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For 11 straight days, the French have been fiercely protesting the prospect of a slightly longer working life, and pissed-off Parisians continue to turn their ire toward anyone and anything even tangentially connected with Emmanuel Macron's pension reform. The latest target? BlackRock 's Paris office.