Proto Labs Expects Q1 Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 13% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB), a provider of digital manufacturing services, on Friday initiated guidance for the first quarter. In addition, the company has provided a revenue growth outlook for the full year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $0.17 to $0.25 per share, and adjusted income of $0.36 to $0.44 per share. Proto Labs anticipates revenue of $130 million to $138 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Proto Labs had recorded a net income of $0.15 per share, with an adjusted profit of $0.33 per share, on revenue of $126.20 million.

For fiscal 2026, Protolabs expects to generate revenue growth of 6% to 8%.

For fiscal 2025, the company has registered revenue of $533.1 million.

PRLB was up by 13.48% at $59.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.