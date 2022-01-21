|
21.01.2022 16:35:00
Proto Labs Poised to Kick Off 3D Printing Q4 Earnings Season
Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), a leading quick-turn contract manufacturer, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market opens on Friday, Feb. 11. An analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET the same day.The company (which offers traditional manufacturing and 3D printing services) usually kicks off the quarterly earnings season for the 3D printing space. It appears poised to do so once again. As of this writing, 3D Systems, Stratasys, and other 3D printing players haven't yet announced their release dates. (As for 3D Systems, in 2021, its stock was the best-performing pure-play U.S.-listed 3D printing stock.) Investors are certainly hoping Proto Labs stock will perform better in 2022 than it did in 2021. Last year, the stock dropped 72%. The company has been underperforming Wall Street's expectations due in part to a pandemic-driven slowdown in ordering from industrial companies, global supply chain issues, and rising input costs. Continue reading
