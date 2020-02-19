ProtoKinetix Announces Progress in the use of AAGP® in Cardiovascular Medicine

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX) announces the progress of screening PKX-001 for cardiometabolic disorders.

"Using isolated cardiac cells, we demonstrated that PKX-001 exerts cardioprotective effects in cells that are exposed to stress induced by nutrient overload or cardiotoxic drugs. Specifically, PKX-001 minimized cardiac cell damage and improved viability when challenged with multiple stressors,” said esteemed biochemist and toxicologist, Dr. Thomas Pulinilkunnil. "This in vitro data supporting the therapeutic utility of PKX-001 is expected to augment the progress of the whole organ and animal studies while screening PKX-001 for inflammatory, hypertrophic and ischemic pathologies in cardiovascular medicine.”

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

ProtoKinetix is a molecular biotechnology company that has developed and patented a family of hyper stable, potent glycopeptides (AAGP®) that enhance both engraftment and protection of transplanted cells, tissues and organs used in regenerative medicine. Due to the results achieved over the last four years of testing, the University of Alberta has begun Phase 1 human clinical trials. Additional studies will be expanded to include whole organ transplantation and all therapies that are being developed globally to date; diabetes, retinal degeneration, cardiac repair and many other degenerative conditions. In addition, we are studying the potential impact on several cancer therapies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may,” "expect,” "estimate,” "project,” "plan,” "believe,” "intend,” "achievable,” "anticipate,” "will,” "continue,” "potential,” "should,” "could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Among these risks are those set forth in a Form 10-K filed on February 19, 2020. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

