ProtoKinetix Successfully Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes in Islet Cell Transplants

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced that the University of Alberta has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trial enrollment for the treatment of type 1 diabetes in islet cell transplants. The molecule, PKX-001 (AAGP®) successfully achieved, to date, the primary safety objectives. The trial is continuing with observation of the latest enrolled patients to monitor secondary objectives over the next 6-months. Following this period of follow-up, all secondary objectives will have been evaluated in all patients, and the data will be collated, analyzed, and reported.

The trial is being led by Dr. James Shapiro, MD, PhD, FRCSC, MSM FCAHS, AHS Director of Clinical Islet, Liver Transplant and Living Donor Liver Transplant Programs, Canada Research Chair in Transplant Surgery and Regenerative Medicine, Professor of Surgery, Medicine and Surgical Oncology, University of Alberta.

"We are excited to move forward with dose escalation in this exciting trial using this anti-aging glyopeptide molecule AAGP, and eagerly await data on how this might improve and protect islets after transplant. Certainly, at this point the data shows the molecule is safe” - Dr. James Shapiro.

Dr. James Shapiro Bio

To obtain additional information and monitor updates regarding this trial please use the following link: Clinicaltrials.gov – Islet Transplantation Using PKX-001.

About ProtoKinetix, Incorporated

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. ProtoKinetix disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005086/en/