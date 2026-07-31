Protolab Shares Up As Q2 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of Protolabs, Inc. (PRLB) were gaining around 3.3% on the NYSE, after the company reported higher income for the second quarter and raised outlook for full year of 2026. Further, the company issued guidance for the third quarter.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.32 percent higher at $77.64.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company expects a revenue growth between 8 and 10 percent, as opposed to the previously estimated range of 6 to 8 percent.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $145 million and $153 million, alongside the earnings per share in the range of $0.34 to $0.42, and $0.56 to $0.64 in the adjusted basis.

Net income for the period more than doubled to $9.15 million, from $4.43 million in the same quarter last year. Net income per share rose to $0.37, from $0.18 in the previous year. Adjusted net income increased to $14.71 million, from $9.99 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share climbed to $0.60 from $0.41 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose to $25.12 million from $19.69 million last year.

Total Revenue went up to $149.34 million, from $135.06 million in the prior year.

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