Protos Security Announces the Acquisition of MG Security Services; Expands East Coast Presence

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled managed services security guarding provider in North America, announces that it has acquired MG Security Services. Protos Security is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital and adding MG Security Services to its offering expands Protos' presence across the East Coast. The transaction closed on September 1, 2022.

MG Security Services provides armed and unarmed security guard services, crisis management, fraud prevention and private investigation for commercial real estate, hospitals, property management, education and financial services clients. Headquartered in NYC, MG Security employs over 1,200 guards.

"MG Security Services is a highly reputable security and risk mitigation firm with unmatched experience and credentials. This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering in the NYC Metro area while also positioning us as the fourth largest security services provider nationally," said Anthony Escamilla, CFO at Protos Security. "With an impressive roster of customers across many industries and an emphasis on client relations, the addition of MG Security Services to the Protos family makes us an attractive security services partner to clients across new verticals."

Manny Gomez, Founder and President of MG Security Services added, "We are excited for our new partnership with Protos. The combination of our tenured management team and extensive experience in law enforcement, including NYPD and FBI, will provide enhanced service offerings to clients. Protos shares our vision to create an industry-leading security services firm through a wide range of high-quality solutions. We look forward to this alignment and to better serving our customers."

"The strategic acquisition of MG Security Services adds significant scale to Protos' direct guard operations and further diversifies Protos' offering to the marketplace," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "MG Security Services further unlocks growth potential in attractive end markets such as healthcare while expanding the geographic footprint of Protos on a national level. We believe this partnership will create significant value for our clients and will further position us as the industry's leading provider of security solutions."

By continuing to invest in its management team, technology and service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned in the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to our customers. MG Security Service's founder, Manny Gomez, will join Protos' leadership team with no changes to management structure post-close.

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About MG Security Services

MG Security Services is a full-service security and risk mitigation firm with highly trained and experienced protection professionals. MG Security Services specializes in physical and cyber security, private detective investigations and event services. Headquartered in New York City, MG Security Services is known for its comprehensive services and ability to craft custom security plans. For more information on MG Security Services, please visit www.mgsecurityservices.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-15 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Contact Information

Alyssa Wilson

(203) 941-4707

awilson@protossecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protos-security-announces-the-acquisition-of-mg-security-services-expands-east-coast-presence-301623223.html

SOURCE Protos Security