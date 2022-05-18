Provable Markets Appoints Key Hires in Product and Sales

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provable Markets is thrilled to announce that it has added Rachel Andreassian and Brian Foley to support the growth of its ATS, Aurora.

Provable Markets announces the addition of Rachel Andreassian and Brian Foley following promotion of Halima Butt to COO.

Andreassian joins the Firm as Director of Product and Market Structure following time at both Liquidnet and Barclays. Andreassian's area of expertise at both firms was in electronic equity trading, where she held positions as a Product Manager focused on collaboration with buy-side participants on automating workflows into the ATS and algorithms, as well as oversight of the internal trading platforms.





As Managing Director of Sales, Foley joins Provable Markets from Proof Trading where he was in charge of Sales for the emerging equity execution platform. Prior to this, Foley oversaw Sales and Business Development in numerous capacities at both IEX and Liquidnet, leading each platform through significant growth and adoption from their respective early stages.

The appointments follow the promotion of Halima Butt to Chief Operating Officer in March 2022, who joined the firm last year from Euronext as Head of Strategy and Sales.

"Provable Markets is on a roll as we continue to expand our team. We could not be more proud of the work Halima has done for the Firm since joining last year, and are honored to have her as our COO," said Matt Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Provable Markets . "With the addition of Rachel and Brian, and their leading industry expertise and talent, Provable Markets is in prime position to execute on its short- and long-term vision."

The cloud-native Aurora ATS seeks to set a higher standard for managing, trading, and optimizing collateral by offering subscribers access to pragmatic digital workflows for securities lending, complex option block trades, and security-based swaps. The platform is set to go-live with securities lending in Q2 as Approved Submitter and partner to the DTCC Securities Finance Transaction (SFT) Clearing Service, which provides NSCC members and sponsored firms access to central clearing for locked-in securities lending transactions.

About Us

Provable Markets is a FINRA registered broker-dealer operating cloud-based SEC Registered ATS . Provable Markets believes in fairness and equal access to all market participants to fundamentally grow markets without the risks typically associated with information leakage and other contributors to market friction. In partnership with its Amsterdam-based sister company, Provable Labs , Provable combines research and advice from top-tier academic institutions and thought leaders together with real-world expertise from finance and technology veterans who have track records in building innovative and thoughtful solutions with the highest levels of integrity and fairness.

For more information, please visit us at provablemarkets.com or via email at info@provablemarkets.com .

