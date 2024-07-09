09.07.2024 18:50:44

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 July 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 3 July 2024, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natasha Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.56144,561

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.561		 

44,561		 

£25,000

e)

Date of the transaction

3 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC 0,49 -4,02% Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Anhörung im Fokus: ATX und DAX schlussendlich deutlich schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend höher - Nikkei auf Allzeithoch
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Dienstag kräftig nach. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel abwärts. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es unterdessen im Verlauf mehrheitlich nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen