ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement

12 April 2024

The Company advises of amendments to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement it released at 10:28 GMT on 20 March 2024. The amendments are to the following sections:

The full amended version, which replaces the announcement released at 10:28 GMT on 20 March 2024 is shown below.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Director/PDMR Shareholding



ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on the below dates, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company:

1) 13 March 2024

2) 5 April 2024

This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Vlessing

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1) £0.538 46,208 2) £0.538 237

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £0.538 46,445 £25,000

e)

Date of the transactions

1) 13 March 2024

2) 5 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-